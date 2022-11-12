BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just five Kern County schools remain in the hunt for a Valley football championship.

Liberty, Frontier, Kennedy, Independence and Shafter all look to be underdogs — based on seeding — in their semifinal matchups this week.

Liberty has looked dominant for much of the season and are looking to avenge a loss to Buchanan in their Division I semifinal.

The first game between the two schools ended in controversy. The Liberty-Buchanan game ended early in the fourth quarter due to lightning and Liberty was working on a comeback but lost by 8 points, 35-27.

Independence is working on repeating last year’s magic. The 15-seed in Division III has pulled off two upsets and travel to Fresno to take on Sunnyside.

The Kennedy Thunderbirds continue to fly high into the semifinal but will need to be on top of their game against top-seed Mission Prep. Kennedy will rely on the high-powered Julian Orozco-to-Gamiez Helm connection on offense.

In Division V, Shafter will take on Matilda Torres HS in Madera. Can previous FFX Player of the Week freshman quarterback Ezekiel Osborne lead the Generals to a Valley title?

Below are the semifinal matchups for the 2022 CIF Central Section playoffs.

Division I, Semifinals

(4) San Joaquin Memorial vs. (1) Clovis West

(3) Liberty vs. (2) Buchanan

Division II, Semifinals

(4) Hanford vs. (1) Central Valley Christian

(7) Frontier vs. (3) Lemoore

Division III, Semifinals

(4) Kennedy vs. (1) Mission Prep

(15) Independence vs. (11) Sunnyside

Division IV, Semifinals

(8) Shafter vs. (4) Matilda Torres

(7) Coalinga vs. (3) Caruthers

Division V, Semifinals

(8) Pioneer Valley vs. (4) Templeton

(3) Dos Palos vs. (2) Atascadero

Division VI, Semifinals

(5) Avenal vs. (1) Hanford West

(10) Riverdale vs. (3) Mendota

All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff.

Be sure to watch FFX Friday at 11:11 for highlights from the playoff matchups.