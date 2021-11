BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A dense fog advisory is in effect until Monday morning and motorists are urged to use caution on the road.

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued the advisory for much of the San Joaquin Valley and highways including Highway 99. A map of the advisory shows it stretching to Highway 99 and Interstate 5 split in Fort Tejon. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.