BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 10 of the high school football season kicked off Thursday with three matchups featuring teams that really needed victories to help land them in the postseason.

First, in a high-scoring game, Ridgeview held off BHS, 46-43. The Drillers’ Tye Monteiro was all over the field and the scoreboard for the Drillers including two touchdown runs.

BHS drops to 3-6, Ridgeview improves to 4-5 with the big win.

Stockdale was able to beat Independence, 20-14 Thursday night. In the second quarter an early contender for Play of the Week, Prince Ellis connected with Anthony Rico for a 70-yard touchdown. Rico was able to follow the tipped ball and take it to the end zone.

Independence drops to 3-5, Stockdale earns their second victory of the year and are now 2-7.

After an impromptu bye week last week, Wasco loses their game to Taft, 31-20. Taft improves to 6-2, Wasco drops to 4-4.