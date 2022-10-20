BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 10 of the high school football season kicked off Thursday with three matchups featuring teams that really needed victories to help land them in the postseason.
First, in a high-scoring game, Ridgeview held off BHS, 46-43. The Drillers’ Tye Monteiro was all over the field and the scoreboard for the Drillers including two touchdown runs.
BHS drops to 3-6, Ridgeview improves to 4-5 with the big win.
Stockdale was able to beat Independence, 20-14 Thursday night. In the second quarter an early contender for Play of the Week, Prince Ellis connected with Anthony Rico for a 70-yard touchdown. Rico was able to follow the tipped ball and take it to the end zone.
Independence drops to 3-5, Stockdale earns their second victory of the year and are now 2-7.
After an impromptu bye week last week, Wasco loses their game to Taft, 31-20. Taft improves to 6-2, Wasco drops to 4-4.