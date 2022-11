BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather is getting cooler, but the high school football playoffs are heating up.

Eleven teams are set to take the field and hope to advance.

Below are the games for the CIF Central Section football playoff.

Division I, Quarterfinal

(8) Clovis 21 – (1) Clovis West 24, Final

(5) Central 21 – (4) San Joaquin Memorial 28, Final

(6) St. Joseph 13 – (3) Liberty 49, Final

(7) Clovis North 24 – (2) Buchanan 37, Final

Division II, Quarterfinal

(8) Sanger 0 – (1) Central Valley Christian 20, Final

(5) Bakersfield Christian vs. (4) Hanford – Scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11

(6) Washington Union 8 – (3) Lemoore 64, Final

(7) Frontier 38 – (2) Kingsburg 35, Final

Division III, Quarterfinal

(9) Arroyo Grande 14 – (1) Mission Prep 35, Final

(5) Kerman 7 – (4) Kennedy 33, Final

(11) Sunnyside 33 – (3) Tehachapi 21, Final

(15) Independence 27 – (7) Mission Oak 24, 4th quarter

Division IV, Quarterfinal

(8) Shafter 14 – (1) Liberty-Madera 13, Final

(12) North 14 – (4) Matilda Torres 28, Final

(6) Justin Garza 45 – (3) Caruthers 13, Final

(7) Coalinga 26 – (2) Taft 18, Final

Division V, Quarterfinal

(8) Pioneer Valley 9 – (1) Bishop Union 7, Final

(5) Corcoran 17 – (4) Templeton 21, Final

(6) Morro Bay 27 – (3) Dos Palos 28, Final

(7) Madera South 8 – (2) Atascadero 39, Final

Division VI, Quarterfinal

(8) Kern Valley 12 – (1) Hanford West 13, Final

(5) Avenal 24 – (4) Arvin 14, Final

(6) Woodlake 21 – (3) Mendota 28, Final

(10) Riverdale 21 – (2) Immanuel 12, Final