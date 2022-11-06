BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several Kern County teams proved they were ready to take on the best of the Valley in the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs.

Eleven Kern County teams will take the field during the quarterfinal rounds.

Garces Memorial, Wasco, Chavez, Delano and Centennial suffered heartbreaking losses in their first round matchups. North and Independence pulled off two of the biggest upsets in the first round and are looking to continue taking down some more top seeds in their quarterfinal matchups. Those schools will be on the road this week to do it.

Tehachapi continued their strong play in the Warriors return to the playoffs with their win over Mt. Whitney. And if things go right, there could be a big Kern County matchup between Independence and Tehachapi in the Division III semifinal.

On the other side of the bracket in Division III is Kennedy who hosts Kerman. The Thunderbirds defeated Highland in their first round matchup.

Liberty will kickoff their postseason run hosting Santa Maria’s St. Joseph High School in a Division I quarterfinal.

Most matchups this week take place on Thursday in observance of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11. BCHS travels to Hanford for the lone Friday matchup.

Below are the matchups for this week’s CIF Central Section quarterfinal matchups.

Division I, Quarterfinal

(8) Clovis vs. (1) Clovis West – To be played at Veterans Memorial Stadium

(5) Central vs. (4) San Joaquin Memorial

(6) St. Joseph vs. (3) Liberty

(7) Clovis North vs. (2) Buchanan – To be played at Lamonica Stadium

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff

Division II, Quarterfinal

(8) Sanger vs. (1) Central Valley Christian

(5) Bakersfield Christian vs. (4) Hanford – Scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11

(6) Washington Union vs. (3) Lemoore

(7) Frontier vs. (2) Kingsburg

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff

Division III, Quarterfinal

(9) Arroyo Grande vs. (1) Mission Prep

(5) Kerman vs. (4) Kennedy

(11) Sunnyside vs. (3) Tehachapi

(15) Independence vs. (7) Mission Oak – To be played at Tulare Union High School

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff

Division IV, Quarterfinal

(8) Shafter vs. (1) Liberty-Madera

(12) North vs. (4) Matilda Torres

(6) Justin Garza vs. (3) Caruthers

(7) Coalinga vs. (2) Taft

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff

Division V, Quarterfinal

(8) Pioneer Valley vs. (1) Bishop Union

(5) Corcoran vs. (4) Templeton

(6) Morro Bay vs. (3) Dos Palos

(7) Madera South vs. (2) Atascadero

Pioneer Valley vs. Bishop Union scheduled for 6 p.m. kickoff. Rest of games scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff

Division VI, Quarterfinal

(8) Kern Valley vs. (1) Hanford West

(5) Avenal vs. (4) Arvin

(6) Woodlake vs. (3) Mendota

(10) Riverdale vs. (2) Immanuel

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff

CIF Central Section Division I playoff bracket

CIF Central Section Division II playoff bracket

CIF Central Section Division III playoff bracket

CIF Central Section Division IV playoff bracket

CIF Central Section Division V playoff bracket

CIF Central Section Division VI playoff bracket

Be sure to tune to FFX on Thursday night at 11:11 for highlights of the county’s top games.