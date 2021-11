BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Fifty years ago, Bakersfield was a musical hotbed, having produced an incredible succession of national hit records. One might think there’d still be a few physical landmarks around to help us remember the glory days of the Bakersfield Sound -- but, fact is, there are precious few. So this qualifies as exciting news -- we’ve found one, long forgotten.

Architecturally, it’s nothing to celebrate. The green building is pretty nondescript but it plays an important role in the history of the Bakersfield Sound because it looks directly down on the grave of Merle Haggard’s father -- and that’s by design.