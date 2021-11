BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- When the Kern County Board of Supervisors meets Tuesday, the agenda will include some of the issues we’ve come to expect -- audit reports, local water board appointments, that kind of thing.

But, in closed session, also this: The Lords of Bakersfield. Yes, the 1980s legend about local men of prominence who preyed on teen boys -- resulting, on several occasions, in homicide.