FFX: Kern County high school football scores Sept. 3, 2021

The third full week of high school football in Kern County brings together two Central Valley powerhouses in a matchup Friday. Bakersfield High School takes on Fresno’s Central High School.

The Drillers are looking for their first win of the season after falling to Los Alamitos and Clovis.

This week, air quality improved enough and starting times for games were not pushed back.

Here are the scores this week:

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

Mission Oak 35 – Chavez 0, Final

Golden Valley 0 – Porterville 14, Final

Kennedy 28 – Highland 6, Final

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Stellar Prep – Liberty

Central – BHS

Garces Memorial – Bishop Diego

Clovis – Ridgeview

BCHS – San Joaquin Memorial

Centennial – Independence

Tulare Western – Frontier

East – Delano

South – Wasco

Shafter – Mira Monte

Burroughs – Tehachapi

Arvin – Kern Valley

Foothill – California City

Boron – Riverside Prep

