FFX: Kern County high school football scores Sept. 3, 2021

The third full week of high school football in Kern County brings together two Central Valley powerhouses in a matchup Friday. Bakersfield High School takes on Fresno’s Central High School.
The Drillers are looking for their first win of the season after falling to Los Alamitos and Clovis.
This week, air quality improved enough and starting times for games were not pushed back.
Here are the scores this week:
Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021
Mission Oak 35 – Chavez 0, Final
Golden Valley 0 – Porterville 14, Final
Kennedy 28 – Highland 6, Final
Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
Stellar Prep – Liberty
Central – BHS
Garces Memorial – Bishop Diego
Clovis – Ridgeview
BCHS – San Joaquin Memorial
Centennial – Independence
Tulare Western – Frontier
East – Delano
South – Wasco
Shafter – Mira Monte
Burroughs – Tehachapi
Arvin – Kern Valley
Foothill – California City
Boron – Riverside Prep