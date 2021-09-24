FFX: Kern County high school football scores Sept. 24, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- County fair-goers tend to devote most of their attention to the food, the rides, the livestock and the music. but just off the beaten path, just a little, is the Fine Arts building, which is where you’ll find, in addition to fine arts, one of the quirkiest parts of the fair.

Participants in the fair’s various competitions have in many cases been working all year in preparation for this 10-day run of the fair But in the collectibles competition, many contestants have been working their entire adult lives, or their adolescence, in some cases. What do they collect? There’s where quirky comes in.