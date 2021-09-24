FFX: Kern County high school football scores Sept. 24, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Poor air quality forced many teams in the district to postpone or cancel their games Friday. But some schools were able to avoid the smoky skies and get in four quarters of football Friday night.
Follow Taylor Schaub on Twitter and Facebook. Follow FFX on Twitter.
Here are the scores for this week:
Friday, Sept. 24, 2021
BCHS 7 – Tulare Union 17, Final
Shafter 34 – Taft 13, Final
Stockdale 10 – Moorpark 7, Final
Golden Valley 28 – Matilda Torres (Madera) 13, Final
Frontier vs. North, Canceled
Foothill vs. BHS, Canceled
South vs. West, Canceled
Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021
Kennedy vs. Arvin
California City vs. Mira Monte