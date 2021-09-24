FFX: Kern County high school football scores Sept. 24, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Poor air quality forced many teams in the district to postpone or cancel their games Friday. But some schools were able to avoid the smoky skies and get in four quarters of football Friday night.

Here are the scores for this week:

Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

BCHS 7 – Tulare Union 17, Final

Shafter 34 – Taft 13, Final

Stockdale 10 – Moorpark 7, Final

Golden Valley 28 – Matilda Torres (Madera) 13, Final

Frontier vs. North, Canceled

Foothill vs. BHS, Canceled

South vs. West, Canceled

Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

Kennedy vs. Arvin

California City vs. Mira Monte

