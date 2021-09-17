FFX: Kern County high school football scores Sept. 17, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local teams are looking to make strides this football season as they prepare for league play.
Week 5 brings more solid matchups including Kennedy looking for their fifth straight victory and Frontier hoping to bounce back after a last-second loss last week.
Here are the scores from this week:
Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021
North 41 – Arvin 21, Final
Foothill 33 – Rosamond 0, Final
Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
West – Templeton
McFarland – Wasco
Shafter – Chavez
El Diamante – Stockdale
Frontier – Independence
Garces Memorial – Tehachapi
Highland – Golden Valley
Tranquility – Mira Monte
Kennedy – Sanger
Ridgeview – Central (Fresno)
East – Monache
Santa Barbara-Laguna Beach – Maricopa
California City – Santa Paula
Mission Prep – Desert
Taft vs. Kennedy (canceled)
Centennial vs. Sager (canceled)
Kern Valley vs. Mira Monte (canceled)
Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
Liberty – Bishop Diego
Mojave – Santa Clarita Christian