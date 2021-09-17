FFX: Kern County high school football scores Sept. 17, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local teams are looking to make strides this football season as they prepare for league play.

Week 5 brings more solid matchups including Kennedy looking for their fifth straight victory and Frontier hoping to bounce back after a last-second loss last week.

Here are the scores from this week:

Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

North 41 – Arvin 21, Final

Foothill 33 – Rosamond 0, Final

Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

West – Templeton

McFarland – Wasco

Shafter – Chavez

El Diamante – Stockdale

Frontier – Independence

Garces Memorial – Tehachapi

Highland – Golden Valley

Tranquility – Mira Monte

Kennedy – Sanger

Ridgeview – Central (Fresno)

East – Monache

Santa Barbara-Laguna Beach – Maricopa

California City – Santa Paula

Mission Prep – Desert

Taft vs. Kennedy (canceled)

Centennial vs. Sager (canceled)

Kern Valley vs. Mira Monte (canceled)

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Liberty – Bishop Diego

Mojave – Santa Clarita Christian