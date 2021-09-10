FFX: Kern County high school football scores Sept. 10, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fourth week of the high school football season is already bringing some shakeups with one head coach already being replaced.
Bakersfield High School announced it is parting ways with head coach Michael Stewart going 0-3 this season.
Here are the scores this week:
Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021
Kennedy 41 – Delano 14, Final
Atascadero 13 – West 19, Final
Shafter 7 – Immanuel 14, 3rd quarter – suspended (lightning)
Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
St. Joseph – Centennial
Stockdale – Independence
Golden West – BCHS
Wasco – North
South – Golden Valley
Mira Monte – Arvin
Taft – Foothill
Chavez – East
Tehachapi – Highland
San Luis Obispo – California City
Boron – Rio Hondo Prep
Burroughs – Bishop Union
Desert – Littlerock
Rosamond – Vasquez
Valley Christian Academy – Frazier Mountain
Ridgeview vs. BHS, Canceled
Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021
Garces Memorial vs. San Joaquin Memorial
Clayton Valley Charter vs. Liberty
Kern Valley vs. McFarland