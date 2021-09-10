FFX: Kern County high school football scores Sept. 10, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fourth week of the high school football season is already bringing some shakeups with one head coach already being replaced.

Bakersfield High School announced it is parting ways with head coach Michael Stewart going 0-3 this season.

Here are the scores this week:

Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

Kennedy 41 – Delano 14, Final

Atascadero 13 – West 19, Final

Shafter 7 – Immanuel 14, 3rd quarter – suspended (lightning)

Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

St. Joseph – Centennial

Stockdale – Independence

Golden West – BCHS

Wasco – North

South – Golden Valley

Mira Monte – Arvin

Taft – Foothill

Chavez – East

Tehachapi – Highland

San Luis Obispo – California City

Boron – Rio Hondo Prep

Burroughs – Bishop Union

Desert – Littlerock

Rosamond – Vasquez

Valley Christian Academy – Frazier Mountain

Ridgeview vs. BHS, Canceled

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

Garces Memorial vs. San Joaquin Memorial

Clayton Valley Charter vs. Liberty

Kern Valley vs. McFarland