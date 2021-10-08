FFX: Kern County high school football scores Oct. 8, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 8 of the season kicked off on Thursday and Kern County teams are starting to make a run at the postseason.
The schedule was cut down by one game this week as the Garces Memorial-Frontier matchup was canceled due to Frontier being placed in health and safety protocols.
Here are the scores for this week:
Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021
BCHS 49 – West 19, Final
North 6 – Foothill 8, Final
Friday, Oct. 8, 2021
Stockdale 0 – BHS 28, Halftime
Liberty 42 – Centennial 7, Halftime
Chavez – Wasco
Golden Valley – Ridgeview
Tehachapi – Independence
South – East
Arvin – Shafter
Taft – McFarland
Garces Memorial vs. Frontier (Canceled)