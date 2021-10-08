FFX: Kern County high school football scores Oct. 8, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 8 of the season kicked off on Thursday and Kern County teams are starting to make a run at the postseason.

The schedule was cut down by one game this week as the Garces Memorial-Frontier matchup was canceled due to Frontier being placed in health and safety protocols.

Here are the scores for this week:

Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

BCHS 49 – West 19, Final

North 6 – Foothill 8, Final

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

Stockdale 0 – BHS 28, Halftime

Liberty 42 – Centennial 7, Halftime

Chavez – Wasco

Golden Valley – Ridgeview

Tehachapi – Independence

South – East

Arvin – Shafter

Taft – McFarland

Garces Memorial vs. Frontier (Canceled)