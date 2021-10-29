FFX: Kern County high school football scores Oct. 29, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The final week of the high school football season brings the county’s biggest rivalry games and league title games.
Shafter – Wasco, BHS – Liberty, South – North are just some of the games highlighting this week’s matchups.
Follow Taylor Schaub on Twitter and Facebook. Follow FFX on Twitter.
Here are the games for this week:
Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
Golden Valley 13 – BCHS 34, Final
Kennedy 21 – Chavez 6, Final
Mission Oak 52 – Delano 0, Final
Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
BHS vs. Liberty
Centennial vs. Frontier
Wasco vs. Shafter
Stockdale vs. Garces Memorial
South vs. North
Mira Monte vs. Foothill
Independence vs. Ridgeview
Tehachapi vs. West
East vs. Highland
Arvin vs. Taft
Kern Valley vs. Desert