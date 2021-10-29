FFX: Kern County high school football scores Oct. 29, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The final week of the high school football season brings the county’s biggest rivalry games and league title games.

Shafter – Wasco, BHS – Liberty, South – North are just some of the games highlighting this week’s matchups.

Here are the games for this week:

Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

Golden Valley 13 – BCHS 34, Final

Kennedy 21 – Chavez 6, Final

Mission Oak 52 – Delano 0, Final

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

BHS vs. Liberty

Centennial vs. Frontier

Wasco vs. Shafter

Stockdale vs. Garces Memorial

South vs. North

Mira Monte vs. Foothill

Independence vs. Ridgeview

Tehachapi vs. West

East vs. Highland

Arvin vs. Taft

Kern Valley vs. Desert