FFX: Kern County high school football scores Oct. 22, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As teams enter Week 10 of the season, the playoffs are in sight, and teams are looking to clinch their spot by winning their league titles.

Here are the games for this week:

Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

Taft 14 – Wasco 32, Final

McFarland 6 – Arvin 26, Final

Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

Liberty – Stockdale

Garces Memorial – Centennial

Shafter – Kennedy

East – Foothill

BCHS – Ridgeview

West – Independence

Highland – South

North – Mira Monte

BHS – Central Valley Christian

Golden Valley – Tehachapi