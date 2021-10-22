FFX: Kern County high school football scores Oct. 22, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As teams enter Week 10 of the season, the playoffs are in sight, and teams are looking to clinch their spot by winning their league titles.
Here are the games for this week:
Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021
Taft 14 – Wasco 32, Final
McFarland 6 – Arvin 26, Final
Friday, Oct. 22, 2021
Liberty – Stockdale
Garces Memorial – Centennial
Shafter – Kennedy
East – Foothill
BCHS – Ridgeview
West – Independence
Highland – South
North – Mira Monte
BHS – Central Valley Christian
Golden Valley – Tehachapi