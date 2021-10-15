FFX: Kern County high school football scores Oct. 15, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 9 of the high school football season brings one of the most highly anticipated Kern County matchups of the season.

Rivals BHS and Garces Memorial will meet in a matchup of local football powerhouses at Sam Tobias Field. BHS and Garces Memorial enter Friday’s game ranked 10 and 9 respectively.

The Drillers are looking to keep their recent hot streak alive. After winning their first three games to state-ranked opponents, BHS has rebounded with two impressive performances in league play.

Here are the games for this week:

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

Wasco 36 – Arvin 26, Final

Independence 48 – Golden Valley 7, Final

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

BHS vs. Garces Memorial

Centennial vs. Stockdale

Tehachapi vs. BCHS

Ridgeview vs. West

Foothill vs. Highland

Kennedy vs. McFarland

East vs. North

Monache vs. Delano