FFX: Kern County high school football scores Oct. 15, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 9 of the high school football season brings one of the most highly anticipated Kern County matchups of the season.
Rivals BHS and Garces Memorial will meet in a matchup of local football powerhouses at Sam Tobias Field. BHS and Garces Memorial enter Friday’s game ranked 10 and 9 respectively.
The Drillers are looking to keep their recent hot streak alive. After winning their first three games to state-ranked opponents, BHS has rebounded with two impressive performances in league play.
Here are the games for this week:
Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021
Wasco 36 – Arvin 26, Final
Independence 48 – Golden Valley 7, Final
Friday, Oct. 15, 2021
BHS vs. Garces Memorial
Centennial vs. Stockdale
Tehachapi vs. BCHS
Ridgeview vs. West
Foothill vs. Highland
Kennedy vs. McFarland
East vs. North
Monache vs. Delano