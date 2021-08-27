FFX: Kern County high school football scores Aug. 27, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- When the Taliban arrived at the doorstep of the Afghan capital two weeks ago, Qiamuddin Safi knew he was in deep trouble. As an officer in the Afghan National Army, Safi -- as he is known to all - had worked closely with the U.S. military almost since the start of the war 20 years ago.

The Taliban would be looking for him. He had to get out. On August 18th -- 15 days after surviving a car bomb explosion on the street outside his office that sent a piece of shrapnel into his leg -- he got out of the country, shoehorned into a U.S. C-17 transport plane.