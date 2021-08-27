FFX: Kern County high school football scores Aug. 27, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second week of high school football began early with games on Thursday and Friday has more action for Kern County schools.
KHSD announced start times for schools have been pushed back to 8:30 p.m. due to poor air quality.
Here are the scores for Week 2:
Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021
West 32 – East 7, Final
Kennedy 56 – Hoover 0, Final
Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
BHS vs. Clovis
Edison vs. BCHS
Shafter vs. Highland
Liberty vs. Ridgeview
Paraclete vs. Garces Memorial
St. Joseph vs. Frontier
Arroyo Grande vs. Centennial
Arvin vs. Foothill
Sunnyside vs. South
Independence vs. Paso Robles
Golden West vs. Tehachapi
Delano vs. Rosamond
Chavez vs. Monache
McFarland vs. Tranquility
Taft vs. California City
Palmdale vs. Burroughs
Vasquez vs. Desert