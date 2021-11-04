FFX: Kern County high school football CIF Central Section playoffs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After 11 weeks that saw everything from championship-worthy performances to cancelations and weather delays, multiple Kern County teams have made the postseason.

The season brought some surprising results like Wasco’s undefeated regular season, the end of a 40-year league title drought in Foothill and continued dominance of Liberty winning its fourth consecutive Southwest Yosemite League title.

Some games in the first round of division playoffs begin Thursday, Nov. 4. East hosts Orange Cove at 6 p.m.

Division I first round games are scheduled for Nov. 12.

Division II, First Round

(1) Bullard vs. (16) St. Joseph

(8) Clovis East vs. (9) Clovis West

(5) Mission Oak vs. (12) Redwood

(4) Kingsburg vs. (13) Dos Palos

(3) Centennial vs. (14) Wasco

(6) Frontier vs. (11) Sanger

(7) Lemoore vs. (10) Mission Prep

(2) BHS vs. (15) Tulare Western

Division III, First Round

(1) Central Valley Christian vs. (16) El Diamante

(8) Sunnyside vs. Firebaugh

(5) Washington Union vs. (12) Kennedy

(4) Arroyo Grande vs. (13) Madera

(3) Dinuba vs. (14) Edison

(6) Tulare Union vs. (11) Paso Robles

(7) BCHS vs. (10) Stockdale

(2) Strathmore vs. (15) Reedley

Division IV, First Round

(1) Nipomo vs. (16) Mt. Whitney

(8) Highland vs. (9) Porterville

(5) Foothill vs. (12) West (Bakersfield)

(4) Madera South vs. (13) Mendota

(3) Exeter vs. (14) Monache

(6) Independence vs. (11) Fowler

(7) Roosevelt vs. (10) Corcoran

(2) Bishop vs. (15) Tehachapi

Division V, First Round

(1) Immanuel vs. (16) Kerman

(8) Liberty (Madera) vs. (9) Chavez

(5) Shafter vs. (12) Riverdale

(4) Boron vs. (13) Orosi

(3) Righetti vs. (14) Atascadero

(6) Coalinga vs. (11) McLane

(7) Templeton vs. (10) North

(2) San Luis Obispo vs. (15) Ridgeview

Division VI, First Round

(1) Taft, (2) Morro Bay and (3) Pioneer Valley have byes in the first round

(8) Lindsay vs. (9) Kern Valley

(5) Delano vs. (12) Farmersville

(4) Woodlake vs. (13) Torres

(6) Caruthers vs. (11) Chowchilla

(7) East (Bakersfield) 36 – (10) Orange Cove 21, Final (Thursday, Nov. 4)

8-man, First Round

(1) Fresno Christian vs. (8) Laton

(4) Sierra vs. (5) Riverdale Christian

(3) Mojave vs. (6) Lone Pine

(2) Mammoth vs. (7) Trona