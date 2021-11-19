FFX: Kern County high school football 2021 CIF Central Section playoff semifinal games

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several Kern County teams have a chance to advance to a valley title game.
Division II is guaranteed to have a Kern County team in the title game in either Frontier or BHS. In Division IV, wins by Highland and Independence guarantees a title game in Bakersfield on Nov. 26.
Meanwhile, Mojave takes on Fresno Christian for the 8-man championship.
Follow Taylor Schaub on Twitter and Facebook. Follow FFX on Twitter.
Here are the games for this week:
Division I, Semifinals
(4) Liberty vs. (1) Buchanan
(3) Central vs. (2) San Joaquin Memorial
Division II, Semifinals
(4) Kingsburg vs. (1) Bullard
(6) Frontier vs. (2) BHS
Division III, Semifinals
(5) Washington Union vs. (1) Central Valley Christian
(7) BCHS vs. (3) Dinuba
Division IV, Semifinals
(13) Mendota vs. (8) Highland
(7) Roosevelt vs. (6) Independence
Division V, Semifinals
(8) Liberty (Madera) vs. (4) Boron
(15) Ridgeview vs. (3) Righetti
Division VI, Semifinals
(4) Woodlake vs. (1) Taft
(3) Pioneer Valley vs. (2) Morro Bay
8-man Division, Championship
(3) Mojave vs. (1) Fresno Christian