FFX: Kern County high school football 2021 CIF Central Section playoff semifinal games

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - November is National Adoption Awareness Month and today over 30 local families are now complete as their adoption process was finalized. In Kern County there are over 2000 children in foster care, but when one of those foster parents decides to fully commit and give a child a forever loving home, it not only gives them a family, but it also gives them hope for a brighter future.

Every single parent at the Juvenile Justice Center who is finalizing an adoption has told themselves that ‘one day they would be there. That's what the Smith Family told themselves until today when little Ian Xavier legally became their child.