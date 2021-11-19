FFX: Kern County high school football 2021 CIF Central Section playoff semifinal games

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several Kern County teams have a chance to advance to a valley title game.

Division II is guaranteed to have a Kern County team in the title game in either Frontier or BHS. In Division IV, wins by Highland and Independence guarantees a title game in Bakersfield on Nov. 26.

Meanwhile, Mojave takes on Fresno Christian for the 8-man championship.

Here are the games for this week:

Division I, Semifinals

(4) Liberty vs. (1) Buchanan

(3) Central vs. (2) San Joaquin Memorial

Division II, Semifinals

(4) Kingsburg vs. (1) Bullard

(6) Frontier vs. (2) BHS

Division III, Semifinals

(5) Washington Union vs. (1) Central Valley Christian

(7) BCHS vs. (3) Dinuba

Division IV, Semifinals

(13) Mendota vs. (8) Highland

(7) Roosevelt vs. (6) Independence

Division V, Semifinals

(8) Liberty (Madera) vs. (4) Boron

(15) Ridgeview vs. (3) Righetti

Division VI, Semifinals

(4) Woodlake vs. (1) Taft

(3) Pioneer Valley vs. (2) Morro Bay

8-man Division, Championship

(3) Mojave vs. (1) Fresno Christian

