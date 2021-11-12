FFX: Kern County high school football 2021 CIF Central Section playoff quarterfinal games

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seventeen Kern County teams remain in the quarterfinal rounds of the 2021 CIF Central Section playoffs.

The opening round of games saw its share of upsets and those teams look to remain hot and advance.

This week brings several more matchups between local schools including Wasco and Frontier in Division II and Ridgeview takes on North in Division V. Liberty and Garces Memorial open their postseason runs in Division I.

In Division IV, four Kern County teams — Tehachapi, Independence, Foothill, Highland — can make the semifinal round with wins.

Follow Taylor Schaub on Twitter and Facebook. Follow FFX on Twitter.

Here are the games for this week:

Division I, Quarterfinals

(8) Clovis North vs. (1) Buchanan

(5) Clovis vs. (4) Liberty (Bakersfield)

(6) Hanford vs. (3) Central

(7) Garces Memorial vs. (2) San Joaquin Memorial

Division II, Quarterfinals

(9) Clovis West vs. (1) Bullard

(5) Mission Oak vs. (4) Kingsburg

(14) Wasco vs. (6) Frontier

(10) Mission Prep vs. (2) BHS

Division III, Quarterfinals

(9) Firebaugh vs. (1) Central Valley Christian

(5) Washington Union vs. (4) Arroyo Grande

(11) Paso Robles vs. (3) Dinuba

(7) BCHS vs. (2) Strathmore

Division IV, Quarterfinals

(8) Highland vs. (1) Nipomo

(13) Mendota vs. (5) Foothill

(14) Monache vs. (6) Independence

(15) Tehachapi vs. (7) Roosevelt

Division V, Quarterfinals

(9) Liberty (Madera) vs. (1) Immanuel

(5) Shafter vs. (4) Boron

(6) Coalinga vs. (3) Righetti

(15) Ridgeview vs. (10) North

Division VI, Quarterfinals

(9) Kern Valley vs. (1) Taft

(5) Delano vs. (4) Woodlake

(6) Caruthers vs. (3) Pioneer Valley

(7) East vs. (2) Morro Bay

8-man, Semifinals

(5) Riverdale Christian vs. (1) Fresno Christian

(3) Mojave vs. (2) Mammoth