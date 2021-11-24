FFX: Kern County high school football 2021 CIF Central Section championship games

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five Kern County teams are looking to win Valley football championships Friday.

Only Independence and Taft are playing games in Kern County. The Falcons survived their bracket and host 13-seed Mendota as a No. 6 seed in Division IV. Taft has home field advantage as the top seed in Division VI and host Morro Bay.

Liberty, BHS, BCHS all face higher seeds as they are forced to travel north for their respective title games.

There’s not much more that needs to be said.

Here are the games for this week:

Division I, Championship

(4) Liberty vs. (3) Central

Division II, Championship

(2) BHS vs. (1) Bullard

Division III, Championship

(7) BCHS vs. (1) Central Valley Christian

Division IV, Championship

(13) Mendota vs. (6) Independence

Division V, Championship

(8) Liberty (Madera) vs. (3) Righetti

Division VI, Championship

(2) Morro Bay vs. (1) Taft