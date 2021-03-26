FFX: Kern County, Bakersfield high school football scores March 26, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local high school is back again for another week of a historic spring football season. More teams hit the field Friday for their first games since the 2019 season.
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Wasco 7, Tulare Union 53, Final
Central Valley Christian 26, BCHS 28, Final
Friday, March 26, 2021
BHS vs. Centennial
East vs. West
Foothill vs. Golden Valley
South vs. Independence
Shafter vs. Arvin
North vs. Highland
Ridgeview vs. Liberty
Kern Valley vs. Mira Monte
Stockdale vs. Frontier, Postponed to April 30