FFX: Kern County, Bakersfield high school football scores Aug. 20, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High school football is back for the 2021 season. For some schools, it is the first time in nearly two years they play an official game.
While teams are itching to get back on the field, two major ongoing stories continue to affect Kern schools. The Kern High School District moved starting times for some games because of poor air quality due to smoke from wilfires.
Several teams have also needed to cancel games because of COVID-19 precautions.
Here are the scores for Week 1:
Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
Kerman 13 – Kennedy 45, Final
Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
BHS – Los Alamitos
BCHS – Central Valley Christian
Liberty – Spanish Springs
Highland – Arvin
Redwood – Centennial
Clovis West – Garces Memorial
Independence – South
Ridgeview – Stockdale
Shafter – West
Shafter – North
North – Porterville
East – Santa Maria
Tehachapi – Wasco
Boron – Foothill
Chowchilla – Delano
California City – Fillmore
McFarland – Avenal
Taft vs. Kern Valley, Canceled
Desert – St. Monica
Frazier Mountain – Mammoth
Sunnyside vs. Golden Valley, Canceled