FFX: Kern County, Bakersfield high school football scores Aug. 20, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High school football is back for the 2021 season. For some schools, it is the first time in nearly two years they play an official game.

While teams are itching to get back on the field, two major ongoing stories continue to affect Kern schools. The Kern High School District moved starting times for some games because of poor air quality due to smoke from wilfires.

Several teams have also needed to cancel games because of COVID-19 precautions.

Here are the scores for Week 1:

Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

Kerman 13 – Kennedy 45, Final

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

BHS – Los Alamitos

BCHS – Central Valley Christian

Liberty – Spanish Springs

Highland – Arvin

Redwood – Centennial

Clovis West – Garces Memorial

Independence – South

Ridgeview – Stockdale

Shafter – West

Shafter – North

North – Porterville

East – Santa Maria

Tehachapi – Wasco

Boron – Foothill

Chowchilla – Delano

California City – Fillmore

McFarland – Avenal

Taft vs. Kern Valley, Canceled

Desert – St. Monica

Frazier Mountain – Mammoth

Sunnyside vs. Golden Valley, Canceled