FFX: Kern County, Bakersfield high school football scores April 9, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the halfway point for Kern County’s spring high school football season. It’s been an unusual season so far, with some schools having played three games while one school will be on the field for the first time this season.
Stockdale plays its first game after needed to postpone several games due to COVID-19 protocols. They take on Centennial.
Garces Memorial heads to Lancaster to face Paraclete High School, while BCHS welcomes Bishop Diego High School.
Friday, April 9, 2021
Garces Memorial 6 – Paraclete 34, Final
Bishop Diego 43 – BCHS 22, Final
Stockdale 14 – Centennial 14, 3rd quarter
Liberty 23 – Frontier 19, 4th quarter
South 35 – West 13, Final
East 14 – North 6, 3rd quarter
Highland 21 – Independence 20, 3rd quarter
Golden Valley 46 – Kern Valley 0, Final
Shafter 49 – Foothill 6, Final
Mira Monte 24 – Arvin 7, 3rd quarter