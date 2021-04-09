FFX: Kern County, Bakersfield high school football scores April 9, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the halfway point for Kern County’s spring high school football season. It’s been an unusual season so far, with some schools having played three games while one school will be on the field for the first time this season.

Stockdale plays its first game after needed to postpone several games due to COVID-19 protocols. They take on Centennial.

Garces Memorial heads to Lancaster to face Paraclete High School, while BCHS welcomes Bishop Diego High School.

Friday, April 9, 2021

Garces Memorial 6 – Paraclete 34, Final

Bishop Diego 43 – BCHS 22, Final

Stockdale 14 – Centennial 14, 3rd quarter

Liberty 23 – Frontier 19, 4th quarter

South 35 – West 13, Final

East 14 – North 6, 3rd quarter

Highland 21 – Independence 20, 3rd quarter

Golden Valley 46 – Kern Valley 0, Final

Shafter 49 – Foothill 6, Final

Mira Monte 24 – Arvin 7, 3rd quarter