BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Some call him an institution. Some call him a legend. Dorsch Sanders is too humble to go along with any of that. He prefers simply "open for business" -- even after 44 years -- in the same location. He's the Barber of Lakeview -- another among the great cast of characters right here, where we live.

What is it about barbers, anyway? We have celebrated them in popular culture for decades, centuries even. They can be comic figures or ominous figures, but they're almost always portrayed as wise figures, counselors even, because they have seen so much, heard so much, from behind that chair.