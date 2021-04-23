FFX: Kern County, Bakersfield high school football scores April 23, 2021

FFX

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Week 5 matchups bring together a bit of the unexpected and tradition. Liberty takes on BHS, while Shafter and Golden Valley put their undefeated seasons on the line.

Friday, April 23, 2021

Frontier 6 – Centennial 13, 3rd quarter

Shafter 35 – Golden Valley 14, 3rd quarter

South 22 – North 13, Final

Liberty 21 – BHS 0, 3rd quarter

Ridgeview 0 – Stockdale 0, 3rd quarter

Arvin 34 – Kern Valley 40, 4th quarter

Foothill 6 – Mira Monte 33, 4th quarter

Independence 0 – West 0, 3rd quarter

Highland vs. East, Postponed

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News