FFX: Kern County, Bakersfield high school football scores April 16, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 4 of the abbreviated high school football season brings a matchup of rivals – Garces Memorial and Bakersfield Christian.
It’s both teams’ final game of the season.
Friday, April 16, 2021
BCHS 12 – Garces Memorial 58, Final
Liberty 37 – Stockdale 7, 4th quarter
Golden Valley 28 – Arvin 22, Final
Frontier 28 – BHS 7, Final
Kern Valley 28 – Foothill 29, 3rd quarter
West 0 – North 0
Shafter 24 – Mira Monte 0, 3rd quarter
Centennial 31 – Ridgeview 12, Final
South 54- Highland 30, 4th quarter
Independence vs. East, Postponed