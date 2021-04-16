FFX: Kern County, Bakersfield high school football scores April 16, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 4 of the abbreviated high school football season brings a matchup of rivals – Garces Memorial and Bakersfield Christian.

It’s both teams’ final game of the season.

Friday, April 16, 2021

BCHS 12 – Garces Memorial 58, Final

Liberty 37 – Stockdale 7, 4th quarter

Golden Valley 28 – Arvin 22, Final

Frontier 28 – BHS 7, Final

Kern Valley 28 – Foothill 29, 3rd quarter

West 0 – North 0

Shafter 24 – Mira Monte 0, 3rd quarter

Centennial 31 – Ridgeview 12, Final

South 54- Highland 30, 4th quarter

Independence vs. East, Postponed

