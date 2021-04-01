FFX: Kern County, Bakersfield high school football scores April 1, 2021

FFX

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unique spring season has put some wrinkles into everyone’s calendars with high school football games in Kern County being played on Thursday. Most will observe the Good Friday holiday ahead of Easter.

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Centennial 7 – Liberty 24, Halftime

West 7 – Highland 42, Halftime

Mira Monte 6 – Golden Valley 8, 3rd quarter

Independence 20 – North 7, 3rd quarter

Frontier 13 – Ridgeview 14, Halftime

Kern Valley 0 – Shafter 28, Halftime

Arvin 6 – Foothill 21, 3rd quarter

South 10 – East 0, Halftime

Wasco 8 – Tulare Western 12, Final

BHS vs. Stockdale, Postponed (COVID-19 protocols)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News