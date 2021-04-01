FFX: Kern County, Bakersfield high school football scores April 1, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unique spring season has put some wrinkles into everyone’s calendars with high school football games in Kern County being played on Thursday. Most will observe the Good Friday holiday ahead of Easter.
Thursday, April 1, 2021
Centennial 7 – Liberty 24, Halftime
West 7 – Highland 42, Halftime
Mira Monte 6 – Golden Valley 8, 3rd quarter
Independence 20 – North 7, 3rd quarter
Frontier 13 – Ridgeview 14, Halftime
Kern Valley 0 – Shafter 28, Halftime
Arvin 6 – Foothill 21, 3rd quarter
South 10 – East 0, Halftime
Wasco 8 – Tulare Western 12, Final
BHS vs. Stockdale, Postponed (COVID-19 protocols)