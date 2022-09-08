BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week the eyes of the high school sports community shifts to southwest Bakersfield where Liberty and Fresno’s Buchanan High School — the Valley’s top two teams — are preparing for what could be the biggest game of the regular season.

Liberty head coach Bryan Nixon has prepared his team for big postseason matchups with big games early in the season.

“We love having great opponents in our preseason schedule. I mean, that’s going to prepare us for down the road,” Nixon said. “Plus, you know, Buchanan has a really good football team. They’re well-coached and it’s going to allow us to see a little bit about ourselves.”

Both Buchanan and Liberty are state ranked, undefeated and primed to bring home multiple titles this season.

It’s a bigtime matchup that opens the action for Week 4 of the 2022 season.

