BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Frontier Titans will take the field Friday night thinking they should be undefeated.

“I feel like, honestly, we should have won that game (at Hanford),” Titans quarterback Malakhi Statler said. “We battled our hearts out, we came back, fought in that game.”

A late comeback bid wasn’t enough to erase the 49 points the Titans allowed to the Hanford Bullpups last week. Now, at 3-1, Frontier coach Chris Bandy hopes tonight’s homecoming matchup with Independence puts them back on track.

“It’s always good to get off to a good start,” Bandy said. “Kids get confidence that we can keep building on. And our kids are hungry going into (league play), so we’re glad we’re getting off to a pretty good start.”

Independence has felt the sting of defeat at the hands of the Titans. Frontier blanked last year’s Falcons squad at home, 47-0.

Headed into league play next week, the Falcons will look to avoid another demoralizing defeat. To do that, they’ll need a game plan to stop one of the most talented quarterbacks in the valley — the Titans’ Malakhi Statler, who has already thrown for more than a thousand yards on the young season.

“Our offense is really starting to click,” Bandy said. “They’re improving every week, which is good.”

In front of a homecoming crowd, and with league play on the horizon, the stakes are high.

“The energy is going to be phenomenal,” Frontier runningback Brycen Talbit said. “We’re going to have a packed house, probably for both sides.”

It’s the Frontier Titans and the Independence Falcons in your FFX Game of the Week.