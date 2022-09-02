BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Independence Falcons were flying high last winter after a storybook run to the Division 5-AA state championship.

Well, toss out the long sleeves and the hardware. It’s September again, and it’s a new season for coach Tyler Schilhabel’s squad.

“We’re not mentioning last season,” Schilhabel said. “We don’t talk about last season too much, just because, once again, the boys have a lot to prove this year. We want to go out and repeat, and do as much as we can to make that same type of run.”

Friday the Falcons face their first Kern County test — and the Centennial Golden Hawks fly home to roost.

“It’s our first home game, we’ve been on two long road trips, so the fact that we get to play in front of our home crowd is pretty exciting,” Centennial head coach Richard Starret said.

The G-Hawks have put last year’s shocking playoff upset behind them, jumping on their first two opponents of the season. It’s an encouraging sign for Starrett, who’s had to bring a lot of young talent up to speed.

“We have a young team, graduated a big senior class, so these guys are kind of learning on the fly,” Starret said.

Turnover is a fact of life on the high school gridiron. Independence has had to fill holes left by graduated stars Ladon Denmark and Evan Peaker. In to fill at least one of those roles is senior quarterback Prince Ellis, named a captain despite transferring from South before this season. Come Friday night, he’s focused on one thing.

“Just get this win, no matter what it looks like,” Ellis said. “It could be an ugly win, we’re just trying to get the win.”