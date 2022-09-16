BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Weather conditions have ruled the first four weeks of the 2022 high school football season in Kern but now it seems teams can breathe a sigh of relief.

Things are getting back to somewhat normal with kickoffs expected to be at the usual 7:30 p.m. start. And for teams like Frontier and Independence they enter Week 5 of the season knowing victories become even more crucial as they begin league play and their push for the playoffs.

The Falcons vs. Titans the FFX Game of the Week.

Independence will be looking for some revenge after they were shutout by Frontier 47-0 last season.

Frontier enters the week thinking they could be 4-0 this season, but slipped up against Hanford losing 49-47 last week.

On Thursday, Shafter hosts Chavez after the Generals won their game that was cut short because of lightning. Chavez enters the game coming off an impressive win against Highland.

Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

Chavez 35 – Shafter 34, Final.

The Titans pulled off an impressive victory against Shafter. Chavez was down 21-7 in the first half, battled back to tie it at 28-28. The Titans took the lead in the 4th quarter 35-28, but late in the 4th, Shafter scored to cut their deficit to 1 point, but their 2-point conversion try was stopped and Chavez hung on to win, 35-34.