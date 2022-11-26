BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After grueling postseason runs, three Kern County high schools claimed CIF Central Section crowns across the valley tonight.

Below are the scores from Friday night’s CIF Central Section championship games.

Division I, Championship

(3) Liberty beat (4) San Joaquin Memorial, 29-13

Division II, Championship

(3) Lemoore beat (1) Central Valley Christian, 62-46

Division III, Championship

(4) Kennedy beat (11) Sunnyside, 40-20

Division IV, Championship

(8) Shafter beat (3) Caruthers, 41-35

Division V, Championship

(2) Atascadero beat (8) Pioneer Valley, 27-13

Division VI, Championship

(3) Mendota beat (1) Hanford West, 38-8

Catch the 2nd annual FFX Awards Sunday night at 9 p.m.