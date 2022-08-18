BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The wait is over — high school football is back in Kern County. Week 1 of the high school football season kicks off Thursday for local schools.

Game times are all pushed back to 8:30 p.m. because of high temperatures impacting our area.

Chavez vs. Arvin

Frontier vs. North

Stockdale vs. Highland

Avenal vs. McFarland

Week 1 continues Friday, Aug. 19 with more schools beginning their seasons including BHS, Liberty, Garces Memorial and BCHS.

Taylor Schaub previewed more squads with their hopes for the upcoming season.

Watch for highlights of tonight’s action on 17 News at 11.