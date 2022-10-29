BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CIF Central Section released playoff brackets and matchups Saturday for the 2022 high school football postseason.

Ten Kern County schools will host a first round playoff game, while Liberty has a bye into the Division I quarterfinal round.

Division I, First round

(9) Garces Memorial vs. (8) Clovis

(12) Redwood vs. (5) Central

(11) Clovis East vs. (6) St. Joseph

(10) Centennial vs. (7) Clovis North

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff

(1) Clovis West, (2) San Joaquin Memoria, (3) Liberty, (4) Buchanan all have first round byes.

Division II, First round

(9) Paso Robles vs. (8) Sanger

(12) Edison vs. (5) Bakersfield Christian

(13) Ridgeview vs. (4) Hanford

(11) Dinuba vs. (6) Washington Union

10) Lompoc vs. (7) Frontier

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff

(1) Central Valley Christian, (2) Kingsburg, (3) Lemoore all have first round byes.

Division III, First round

(9) Arroyo Grande vs. (8) Chavez

(12) Santa Ynez vs. (5) Kerman

(13) Highland vs. (4) Kennedy

(14) Mt. Whitney vs. (3) Tehachapi

(11) Sunnyside vs. (6) Tulare Union

(10) San Luis Obispo vs. (7) Mission Oak

(15) Independence vs. (2) Porterville

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff

(1) Mission Prep has a first round bye

Division IV, First round

(9) Strathmore vs. (8) Shafter

(12) North vs. (5) Wasco

(13) Reedley vs. (4) Matilda Torres

(14) Madera vs. (3) Caruthers

(11) Fowler vs. (6) Justin Garza

(10 Exeter vs. (7) Coalinga

(15) South vs. (2) Taft

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff

(1) Liberty-Madera has a first round bye.

Division V, First round

(9) Delano vs. (8) Pioneer Valley

(12) McLane vs. (5) Corcoran

(13) Roosevelt vs. (4) Templeton

(14) West vs. (3) Dos Palos

(11) Golden Valley vs. (6) Morro Bay

(10) Santa Maria vs. Madera South

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff

(1) Bishop Union, (2) Atascadero have first round byes.

Division VI, First round

(9) Orosi vs. (8) Kern Valley

(12) Farmersville vs. (5) Avenal

(13) Lindsay vs. (4) Arvin

(14) Mira Monte vs. (3) Mendota

(11) Boron vs. (6) Woodlake

(10) Riverdale vs. (7) Chowchilla

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff