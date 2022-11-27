Liberty High School won the 2022 CIF Central Section Division I football championship on Friday..

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Interscholastic Federation announced regional championship football bowl games and opponents for Kern County schools Liberty, Kennedy and Shafter.

Liberty High School won the 2022 CIF Central Section Division I football championship on Friday..

Kennedy High School won the 2022 CIF Central Section Division III football championship on Friday.

Shafter High School won the 2022 CIF Central Section Division IV football championship on Friday.

CIF placed 53 section championship winners into south and north regions and were slotted based on “competitive equity” and other criteria.

Liberty will travel to play Yorba Linda High School in the Division 1-A South Regional Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

Kennedy will host Northwood High School in the Division 4-AA South Regional Championship on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Shafter will travel to play Walnut High School in the Division 5-A South Regional Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The winners of those games will play the winner of the Northern Regional championship in a CIF State Championship game the following week.

You can view matchups from across the state at this link.

Tickets are available through GoFan and go on sale at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to the public.