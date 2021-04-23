Burn survivor Adrian Arjon returns to football field for Golden Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During 17 News at 6, Golden Valley player Adrian Arjon spoke with Taylor Schaub.

Adrian Arjon was featured last December during the Children’s Miracle Network Day of Giving benefitting the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Memorial Hospital.

He survived serious burn injuries from a camping trip in May 2020. He’s recovered and was able to return to the field for Golden Valley this spring.

At first, he thought he wouldn’t be able to return to playing football.

“Never give up … I never gave up, you can’t give up on yourself,” he said.