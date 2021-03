BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield High School vs. Stockdale High School varsity football game has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. This is the Mustangs’ second postponement in a row.

The junior varsity game is scheduled to go on as planned.

Friday Football Xtra will air on Thursday this week. KGET will bring you complete coverage starting at 11:11 p.m. And, don’t miss an expanded edition of FFX on Sunday at 6 p.m.