BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, Bakersfield Christian and Ridgeview had impressive victories last week cementing themselves as contenders for league championships.

This week BCHS and Ridgeview play one another in the game of the week. It is early, but the fate of the league may hang in the balance.

The Wolf Pack are coming off a stunning one-point overtime victory last week to Frontier and the Eagles had a dominant performance against the BHS Drillers on Sept. 29.

Of the 22 players on the field, it could come down to the individual performances of two: Ridgeview’s Zamir Hall and BCHS’ Bryson Waterman.

Hall has already racked up over 900 yards rushing in six games this season and Waterman is a star all over the field for head coach Darren Carr’s group. Waterman has eight total touchdowns so far this season.

Off the field, kickoff times for Kern High School District teams have been pushed back an hour due to poor air quality. Game times have been pushed back to 8:30 p.m.

Check out the rest of the games for Friday, Oct. 7:

BCHS vs. Ridgeview

Highland vs. Centennial

Garces Memorial vs. Frontier

Independence vs. BHS

Arvin vs. Golden Valley

Mira Monte vs. North

West vs. South

Shafter vs. Delano

McFarland vs. Taft

Watch highlights from Thursday’s games below.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Stockdale 0 – Liberty 42, Final

Tehachapi 35 – East 0, Final

Wasco 8 – Chavez 49, Final

Be sure to tune in tonight to FFX at 11:11 for highlights of Friday’s top games.