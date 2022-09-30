BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The high school football in Kern County kicked off Thursday with two games featuring four of the biggest programs in Bakersfield.
Liberty and Garces played at Sam Tobias Field and BHS taking on BCHS.
Those teams put themselves through a gauntlet of tough games in their non-league schedule and now are looking ahead to league play. BHS enters a new league and tries to make a statement against BCHS.
Check out the games for Friday, Sept. 30.
Centennial vs. Stockdale
North vs. West
Independence vs. Highland
Frontier vs. Ridgeview
Chavez vs. Delano
Shafter vs. McFarland
South vs. Tehachapi
Foothill vs. East
Kennedy vs. Wasco
Kern Valley vs. Rosamond
Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
Liberty 13 – Garces 0, Final
Golden Valley 41 – Mira Monte 0, Final
Boron 6 – Arvin 35, Final
