BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The high school football in Kern County kicked off Thursday with two games featuring four of the biggest programs in Bakersfield.

Liberty and Garces played at Sam Tobias Field and BHS taking on BCHS.

Those teams put themselves through a gauntlet of tough games in their non-league schedule and now are looking ahead to league play. BHS enters a new league and tries to make a statement against BCHS.

Check out the games for Friday, Sept. 30.

Centennial vs. Stockdale

North vs. West

Independence vs. Highland

Frontier vs. Ridgeview

Chavez vs. Delano

Shafter vs. McFarland

South vs. Tehachapi

Foothill vs. East

Kennedy vs. Wasco

Kern Valley vs. Rosamond

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

Liberty 13 – Garces 0, Final

BHS 14 BCHS 38, Final

Golden Valley 41 – Mira Monte 0, Final

Boron 6 – Arvin 35, Final

