BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 6 of the high school football season brings with it another chance for local teams to fine tune their squads ahead of league play. Some teams took a bye to get a bit of extra rest and preparation before their push for the postseason begins in earnest.

BHS was looking for the program’s 800th win, and Garces Memorial and Liberty faced big tests against San Diego’s best.

Check out the games for Friday:

Lincoln 42 – Garces Memorial 16, Final

La Salle 35 – East 28, Final

Edison 20 – BHS 38, Final

Liberty 0 – Carlsbad 27, Final

Wasco 45 – Golden Valley 14, Final

BCHS 28 – Tulare Western 25, Final

Golden West 34 – Tehachapi 13, Final

Taft 29 – Shafter 28, Final

McFarland 0 – Chavez 61, Final

Sierra Pacific 31 – Foothill 3, Final

Delano 0 – Kennedy 21, Final

Ridgeview 44 – North 14, Final

South 0 – Lemoore 54, Final

Rosamond 13 – California City 20, Final

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

Arvin 42 – West 20, Final

