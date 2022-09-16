BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School is loaded with offensive talent and head coach Chris Bandy’s boys rank among the top. The Titans are 3-1 this season and just 2 points separates them from a 4-0 record.

This week is also homecoming for Frontier and they are expecting a big crowd against Independence for the FFX Game of the Week. Independence enters the week looking to continue their form after a win against South.

Friday’s matchup is rematch of last season where Frontier won 47-0.

Cooler weather conditions are expected throughout the Valley with kickoffs scheduled at the customary 7:30 p.m.

Check out the rest of the matchups this week:

Independence vs. Frontier

Tehachapi vs. Arvin

Rosamond vs. Foothill

Kennedy vs. Taft

Wasco vs. McFarland

Fillmore vs. South

Clovis North vs. BHS

Porterville vs. Highland

Sanger vs. Centennial

West vs. Templeton

Liberty vs. Central

Stockdale vs. El Diamante

Mira Monte vs. Kern Valley

Big Bear vs. Boron

Golden Valley vs. Madera

Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

Chavez 35 – Shafter 34, Final