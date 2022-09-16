BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School is loaded with offensive talent and head coach Chris Bandy’s boys rank among the top. The Titans are 3-1 this season and just 2 points separates them from a 4-0 record.
This week is also homecoming for Frontier and they are expecting a big crowd against Independence for the FFX Game of the Week. Independence enters the week looking to continue their form after a win against South.
Friday’s matchup is rematch of last season where Frontier won 47-0.
Cooler weather conditions are expected throughout the Valley with kickoffs scheduled at the customary 7:30 p.m.
Check out the rest of the matchups this week:
Independence vs. Frontier
Tehachapi vs. Arvin
Rosamond vs. Foothill
Kennedy vs. Taft
Wasco vs. McFarland
Fillmore vs. South
Clovis North vs. BHS
Porterville vs. Highland
Sanger vs. Centennial
West vs. Templeton
Liberty vs. Central
Stockdale vs. El Diamante
Mira Monte vs. Kern Valley
Big Bear vs. Boron
Golden Valley vs. Madera
Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
Chavez 35 – Shafter 34, Final