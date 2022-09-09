BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Liberty and Buchanan are two of the Central Valley’s top football programs and are developing a bitter rivalry.

The two teams meet up in the FFX Game of the Week.

The schools have each ended one another’s season in three years in a row and this season are ranked #1 and #2 in the Central Valley rankings.

This season the Buchanan Bears are 3-0 including a victory over BHS. Liberty are 2-0 defeating Spanish Springs and Ridgeview and are coming off a bye last week.

Patriots head coach Bryan Nixon says his team will need to keep Bears quarterback and Fresno State commit Jayden Mandal from off the scoreboard.

“Their quarterback really does a good job. You know, he he scrambles, he keeps plays alive with his feet, keeps his eyes downfield and can run if he needs to run,” Nixon said.

Mandal has already thrown for 768 yards and 7 touchdowns this season for Buchanan.

To counter, Liberty’s Jalen Hankins will surely be getting the ball a lot. Hankins is averaging two touchdowns a game this season and is always a threat in the run game.

Are you ready for tonight's #FFX Game of the Week: Bakersfield's @LHS_Patriots vs. Clovis's Buchanan High School? https://t.co/NGaTs1gvSd



Who's your pick to win?



Check back in with @FFXonKGET and @KGETnews online tonight for full results and highlights. — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) September 9, 2022

These are the games on Friday’s schedule:

Buchanan vs. Liberty

Tehachapi vs. Wasco

BHS vs. Stockdale

South vs. Independence

California vs. Foothill

West vs. Mira Monte

East vs. Kennedy

Highland vs. Chavez

Orosi vs. Shafter

North vs. San Luis Obispo

Frontier vs. Hanford

BCHS vs. Faith Lutheran

McFarland vs. Kern Valley

Arvin vs. Taft

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

San Joaquin Memorial vs. Garces Memorial

Check Thursday’s scores at this link.

Be sure to tune to FFX at 11:11 for scores and highlights from Friday’s top games.