BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Liberty and Buchanan are two of the Central Valley’s top football programs and are developing a bitter rivalry.
The two teams meet up in the FFX Game of the Week.
The schools have each ended one another’s season in three years in a row and this season are ranked #1 and #2 in the Central Valley rankings.
This season the Buchanan Bears are 3-0 including a victory over BHS. Liberty are 2-0 defeating Spanish Springs and Ridgeview and are coming off a bye last week.
Patriots head coach Bryan Nixon says his team will need to keep Bears quarterback and Fresno State commit Jayden Mandal from off the scoreboard.
“Their quarterback really does a good job. You know, he he scrambles, he keeps plays alive with his feet, keeps his eyes downfield and can run if he needs to run,” Nixon said.
Mandal has already thrown for 768 yards and 7 touchdowns this season for Buchanan.
To counter, Liberty’s Jalen Hankins will surely be getting the ball a lot. Hankins is averaging two touchdowns a game this season and is always a threat in the run game.
These are the games on Friday’s schedule:
Buchanan vs. Liberty
Tehachapi vs. Wasco
BHS vs. Stockdale
South vs. Independence
California vs. Foothill
West vs. Mira Monte
East vs. Kennedy
Highland vs. Chavez
Orosi vs. Shafter
North vs. San Luis Obispo
Frontier vs. Hanford
BCHS vs. Faith Lutheran
McFarland vs. Kern Valley
Arvin vs. Taft
Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
San Joaquin Memorial vs. Garces Memorial
