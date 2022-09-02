BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 3 of the high school football season provides a matchup between two teams who have high hopes for the playoffs.
Independence is coming off a season that took them on a historic run to a state title game appearance while Centennial High School is looking for a do-over for last season’s first-round loss to Wasco.
Centennial vs. Independence is this week’s FFX Game of the Week.
Also this week, excessive heat and high temperatures continue to wreak havoc across the Central Valley and the state. Start times for most games on Friday were pushed back to 8 p.m.
On Thursday, four games opened the week’s action. North, Tehachapi and Wasco all earned victories.
Friday, Sept. 2 scores
Independence vs. Centennial
Bullard vs. Frontier
Garces Memorial vs. Bishop Diego
Central Valley Christian vs. Bakersfield Christian
Ridgeview vs. Stockdale
Golden Valley vs. South
Shafter vs. Mira Monte
Porterville vs. Foothill
Kennedy vs. Highland
East vs. Templeton
Kern Valley vs. Arvin
Thursday, Sept. 1 scores
Delano 27 – North 40, Final
Taft 20 – Tehachapi 30, Final
Monache 20 – Wasco 40, Final
