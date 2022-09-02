BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 3 of the high school football season provides a matchup between two teams who have high hopes for the playoffs.

Independence is coming off a season that took them on a historic run to a state title game appearance while Centennial High School is looking for a do-over for last season’s first-round loss to Wasco.

Centennial vs. Independence is this week’s FFX Game of the Week.

Also this week, excessive heat and high temperatures continue to wreak havoc across the Central Valley and the state. Start times for most games on Friday were pushed back to 8 p.m.

On Thursday, four games opened the week’s action. North, Tehachapi and Wasco all earned victories.

Friday, Sept. 2 scores

Independence vs. Centennial

Bullard vs. Frontier

Garces Memorial vs. Bishop Diego

Central Valley Christian vs. Bakersfield Christian

Ridgeview vs. Stockdale

Golden Valley vs. South

Shafter vs. Mira Monte

Porterville vs. Foothill

Kennedy vs. Highland

East vs. Templeton

Kern Valley vs. Arvin

Thursday, Sept. 1 scores

Delano 27 – North 40, Final

Taft 20 – Tehachapi 30, Final

Monache 20 – Wasco 40, Final

