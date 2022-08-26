BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week features a 2021 D-2 semifinal rematch between two of Bakersfield’s finest programs.

BHS hosts Frontier Friday night. The two crosstown rivals have a recent history — last year’s matchup was a close one with the Drillers winning by 7 points in that semifinal matchup to earn a spot in the D-2 Valley championship game.

After only one week however fortunes have swung a bit. Frontier is riding high on a win while the Drillers were left reeling after a crushing 56-3 loss to Fresno powerhouse Buchanan.

Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. at BHS’ Griffith Field.

Independence, Wasco and Kern Valley have byes this week.

Frontier vs. Bakersfield, 8:30 p.m.

Ridgeview vs. Liberty, 8:30 p.m.

Garces Memorial vs. Paraclete, 7 p.m.

Stockdale vs. Kennedy, 8:30 p.m.

West vs. Delano, 8:30 p.m.

Foothill vs. Taft, 7:30 p.m.

Highland 0 – Tehachapi 28, Halftime

Shafter vs. Arvin, 8:30 p.m.

East vs. Golden Valley, 8:30 p.m.

BCHS vs. St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

North vs. Atascadero, 7 p.m.

Tranquility vs. McFarland, 8:30 p.m.

Chavez vs. Monache, 8 p.m.

Mira Monte 12 – Boron 8, Final

South HS kicked off Week 2’s action on Thursday in Porterville. Watch highlights of that game at this link.

