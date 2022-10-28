BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano is hosting a football showdown Friday between two schools competing for a league title.
Chavez and Kennedy headline a great slate of rivalry games as the high school football regular season comes to a close Friday night.
Separated by just 3 miles, neither Kennedy or Chavez has ever held sole possession of the South Sequoia League championship, but that could change Friday.
Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
Chavez vs. Kennedy
BHS vs. Liberty
East vs. West
Stockdale vs. Garces
South vs. North
Taft vs. Delano
Shafter vs. Wasco
Highland vs. Ridgeview
Independence vs. BCHS
California City vs. Rosamond
Boron vs. Bishop Union
Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
Frontier Centennial
Mira Monte Foothill
