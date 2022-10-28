BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano is hosting a football showdown Friday between two schools competing for a league title.

Chavez and Kennedy headline a great slate of rivalry games as the high school football regular season comes to a close Friday night.

Separated by just 3 miles, neither Kennedy or Chavez has ever held sole possession of the South Sequoia League championship, but that could change Friday.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Chavez vs. Kennedy

BHS vs. Liberty

East vs. West

Stockdale vs. Garces

South vs. North

Taft vs. Delano

Shafter vs. Wasco

Highland vs. Ridgeview

Independence vs. BCHS

California City vs. Rosamond

Boron vs. Bishop Union

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

Frontier Centennial

Mira Monte Foothill

Be sure to tune in to FFX tonight at 11:11 for highlights from Friday night’s top games.