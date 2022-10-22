Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

Liberty 45 – Frontier 7, Final

Garces Memorial 24 – Centennial 14, Final

Kennedy 29 – Shafter 14, Final

Delano 49 – McFarland 0, Final

North 29 – East 7, Final

West 7 – Tehachapi 43, Final

Highland 21 – Bakersfield Christian 48, Final

Golden Valley 40 – Foothill 7, Final

Arvin 48- Mira Monte 17, Final

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

Ridgeview 46 – Bakersfield 43, Final

Stockdale 20 – Independence 14, Final

Wasco 20 – Taft 31, Final

