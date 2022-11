Mountain football is back and Tehachapi head coach Kris Krempien can get a lot of the credit. Krempien led the Warriors program back to a South Yosemite league championship and even had Tehachapi fans and alums dreaming of an undefeated regular season.

Krempien led the Warriors to a 10-1 regular season record, the program’s first league title since 2011 and a first round CIF playoff victory over Mt. Whitney. Krempien earns the 2022 FFX Coach of the Year Award.