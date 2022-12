WALNUT, Calif. (KGET) — Shafter High School has advanced to the CIF Division 5-A state championship after defeating Walnut in the Southern California Regional Championship, 20-16.

Shafter is looking to win the school’s first ever state championship. The Generals will play Orland High School next week.

Division 5-A Southern California Regional Championship

Shafter 20 – Walnut 16, Final

