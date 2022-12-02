DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Kennedy High School lost its CIF Division 4-AA SoCal regional championship Friday to Northwood High School 10-7.

Kennedy was hoping to punch its ticket to its first ever state football championship game but came up just short.

Unfortunately for Kennedy, it was the third time the school lost in a CIF regional championship game.

Kennedy’s high-powered offense was grounded by Northwood all game. Northwood took a 10-0 lead into halftime and intercepted Kennedy twice.

Northwood’s lone touchdown came on a rushing touchdown by running back Adam Harper in the first quarter. Then their defense held up the rest of the way.

A Northwood field goal that barely made it through the goal posts put them up 10 at halftime.

Kennedy finally got points on the board in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run by Gamiez Helm.

Northwood will play the winner of the northern regional game between Pleasant Valley and Escalon for a CIF state championship.

Division 4-AA Southern California Regional Championship

Northwood 10 – Kennedy 7, Final

CIF STATE PLAYOFFS: 1st half highlights. Northwood leads Kennedy 10-0 in the 3rd quarter. #ciff2022 @KGETnews pic.twitter.com/PrLsutBD4h — FFXonKGET (@FFXonKGET) December 3, 2022

