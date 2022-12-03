YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KGET) — Liberty High School is playing Yorba Linda High School in the CIF Division 1-A Southern California Regional Championship game.

Liberty is looking to repeat as regional champions and look to get another shot at a state football championship.

Undefeated Yorba Linda stands in the way of Liberty looking to win a state title banner.

The game is being broadcast on Spectrum Sportsnet.

Division 1-A Southern California Regional Championship

Liberty 21 – Yorba Linda 28, 4th quarter

